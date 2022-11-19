 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members

Nov 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

India's current two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council will end next month after it has presided over the 15-nation Council.

France has reaffirmed its support for India, Germany, Brazil and Japan as permanent members in an expanded UN Security Council, underlining the need to take into account the emergence of new powers willing and able to assume the responsibility of a permanent presence in the powerful world body.

France's position is constant and well known. We want the Council to be more representative of today's world, in a way that further strengthens its authority and effectiveness," Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie Broadhurst said on Friday.

She was addressing the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on the 'Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council'.

"We must indeed take into account the emergence of new powers that are willing and able to assume the responsibility of a permanent presence in the Security Council, Broadhurst said.

Broadhurst said that to preserve its executive and operational nature, an enlarged Council could have up to 25 members.

France supports the candidacy of Germany, Brazil, India and Japan as permanent members. We would also like to see a stronger presence of African countries, including among the permanent members. The remaining seats should be allocated in order to achieve equitable geographical representation, she said.