Videos: Workers jump fences, walk home from Covid-hit iPhone factory in China

Workers at Foxconn's China facility have been filmed jumping fences and walking to their hometowns to escape the building where they say the situation is deteriorating amid a coronavirus outbreak.

China's zero-COVID policy has drawn widespread criticism, with reports of people put forcibly in quarantine and left struggling to get groceries and other essentials.

At the Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, workers were locked up in dormitories and food and medicine supplies were diminishing, Financial Times reported, citing staff members. The Zhengzhou plant is the largest iPhone maker in China.

“It was total chaos in the dormitories,” a worker told the newspaper. “We jumped a plastic fence and a metal fence to get out of the campus."

Conditions at the building forced workers to flee. Videos on social media document their struggles to get home.

One worker told The Financial Times he and his friends walked over 200 kilometres.





Foxconn workers told the BBC some of their personal belongings were left behind in the rush. "They’re not sure what the future holds for them in terms of returning to work," the BBC's China correspondent Stephen McDonell tweeted.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Foxconn said it was trying to arrange for the transportation of departing employees, The Guardian reported.

Some workers emphatically say they will never return to Foxconn.

“They don’t have humanity there," one employee told The Financial Times.

The Zhengzhou factory employs nearly 3 lakh people, according to news agency AFP.