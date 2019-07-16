Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri area, at least 40 feared trapped

A four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri area collapsed on July 16. More than 40 people, including children, are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue workers and NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot.

The collapsed building was located near Abdul Rehman Shah Dargah on Tandel street.

The accident occurred around 11:40 am.

Many families were present inside the building at the time of the accident, locals reported. But there are no updates on any injuries or casualties yet.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)