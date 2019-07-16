App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Dongri area, at least 40 feared trapped

There are no reports on any injuries or casualties yet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri area collapsed on July 16. More than 40 people, including children, are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue workers and NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot.

The collapsed building was located near Abdul Rehman Shah Dargah on Tandel street.

The accident occurred around 11:40 am.

Close

Many families were present inside the building at the time of the accident, locals reported. But there are no updates on any injuries or casualties yet.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.