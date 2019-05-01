App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Found no objection to list Masood Azhar after studying revised materials: China

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on May 1 designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him

PTI @moneycontrolcom
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Left)
China, which lifted its technical hold on listing JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN, said on May 1 that it took the decision after it found no objection to the listing proposal by the US, the UK and France following a careful study of the revised materials.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on May 1 designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

The 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council has detailed criteria for the listing procedures. China always believes that the relevant work should be carried out in an objective, unbiased and professional manner and based on solid evidence and consensus among all parties, a press release issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

"On this listing issue, China has been communicating with relevant parties in a constructive and responsible fashion. Recently, relevant countries revised and re-submitted the materials for the listing proposal to the 1267 Committee. After careful study of the revised materials and taking into consideration the opinions of relevant parties concerned, China does not have objection to the listing proposal," he said.

"The proper settlement of the above-mentioned issue again shows that in international counter-terrorism cooperation, we have to uphold the rules and procedures of relevant UN body, follow the principle of mutual respect, resolve differences and build consensus through dialogue, and prevent politicising technical issues," he said.

"I would like to stress that Pakistan has made enormous contributions to fighting terrorism, which deserves the full recognition of the international community. China will continue firmly support Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorist and extremist forces," Geng said.
First Published on May 1, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

