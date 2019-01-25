Former president Pranab Mukerjee, Bhupen Hazarika awarded Bharat Ratna

President Ram Nath Kovind announced that the prestigious Bharat Ratna will be awarded to Nanaji Deshmukh (posthumously), Bhupen Hazarika (posthumously), and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Mukherjee was president between 2012 and 2017.

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of the Republic of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a congratulatory message for all the three recipients.



Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times.

He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation's growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

Deshmukh and Hazarika were conferred the award posthumously.

The songs and music of Shri Bhupen Hazarika are admired by people across generations. From them radiates the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood. He popularised India's musical traditions globally. Happy that the Bharat Ratna has been conferred on Bhupen Da. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019





Nanaji Deshmukh's stellar contribution towards rural development showed the way for a new paradigm of empowering those living in our villages.

He personifies humility, compassion and service to the downtrodden. He is a Bharat Ratna in the truest sense! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

