you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former president Pranab Mukerjee, Bhupen Hazarika awarded Bharat Ratna

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of the Republic of India

Moneycontrol News
President Ram Nath Kovind announced that the prestigious Bharat Ratna will be awarded to Nanaji Deshmukh (posthumously), Bhupen Hazarika (posthumously), and former President  Pranab Mukherjee.

Mukherjee was president between 2012 and 2017.

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award of the Republic of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a congratulatory message for all the three recipients.

"Pranab Mukherjee left a strong imprint on the nation's growth trajectory with his selfless work," PM Modi said.


Deshmukh and Hazarika were conferred the award posthumously.

PM Modi said the songs and music of Hazarika are admired by people across generations.

Highlighting Deshmukh's stellar contribution towards rural development, Modi tweeted:

 
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Bharat Ratna #Pranab Mukherjee #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Republic Day 2019

