English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Former Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar among 4 held for attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's car

    According to the Khar police station official, besides Vishwanath Mahadeshwar those arrested included former Shiv Sena corporator Haji Haleem Khan and party activist Dinesh Kunal.

    PTI
    April 25, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST
    Image: Twitter/@KiritSomaiya

    Image: Twitter/@KiritSomaiya

    The Mumbai Police on Monday afternoon arrested four Shiv Sena members, including former city Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, for allegedly vandalizing Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s car over the weekend, an official said.

    According to the Khar police station official, besides Mahadeshwar those arrested included former Shiv Sena corporator Haji Haleem Khan and party activist Dinesh Kunal.

    They were charged with rioting as they allegedly hurled stones at Somaiya’s car, he said.

    The official said the BJP leader’s car was allegedly attacked on Saturday last amid a call given by independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

    The recitation plan was later called off by the politician couple who was placed under arrest by the police the same day.

    Close

    Related stories

    Mahadeshwar told PTI, "We four, including former corporator Haleem and Kunal, were arrested but we do not know under which IPC sections and whether they are bailable or non-bailable. We are in the (Khar) police station."

    An FIR was registered at the Bandra police station in connection with the incident.

    On Sunday morning, the case was transferred to the Khar police station as the incident took place under their jurisdiction.

    Somaiya’s car was also handed over to the Khar police for further probe, the official said.

    The BJP has alleged Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP, was assaulted by 70-80 Shiv Sena activists in suburban Khar on Saturday.

    A BJP delegation from Maharashtra met Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in New Delhi on Monday and urged him to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged assault on Somaiya and review his security arrangements.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Kirit Somaiya #mumbai #Vishwanath Mahadeshwar
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.