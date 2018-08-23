Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah caught in a footwear row

Moneycontrol News

Karnataka’s former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was caught on camera, being helped by a person helping him put on his shoes after he came out of a temple in Bengaluru.

As reported by The Times Of India, Siddaramamiah on Wednesday had come to offer Bakrid prayers at the Idgah maidan and decided to visit Male Mahadeshwara Temple. While exiting the temple Siddaramamiah was accompanied by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, who lend him his shoulder for support and another man was helping him with his shoes.

In December 2015 in Mysuru, a video showed a man was tying Siddaramamiah’s shoelaces. Siddaramamiah was the chief minister then. As soon as the video went viral, the Opposition projected him as arrogant. The media adviser of the Siddharamamiah then clarified in a tweet that the man seen tying the shoelace is not his staff or any employee but his relative.

When asked to comment on the incident, Siddaramamiah refused to say anything.