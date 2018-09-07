Former J&K DGP SP Vaid: With a pellet in his skull, he had turned his hospital bed into his office

Shesh Paul Vaid had once said he has always been posted in the “worst-affected districts” of Jammu and Kashmir. “Perhaps the state administration has faith in my abilities,” Vaid had told The Indian Express.

If recent events are to be believed, however, that faith has diminished.

On September 6, the 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was removed as the Jammu and Kashmir Police chief and posted as Transport Commissioner — a post that, according to senior bureaucrats, does not suit a former Director General. Vaid is set to be replaced by Dilbagh Singh, DGP Prisons.

SP Vaid has served in various capacities: from Additional Superintendent of Police in Badgam— at that point the district worst affected by rising militancy — to Director General of Police. He has also topped the International Commanders' programme at the Police Staff College in the United Kingdom.

In 1999, when he was Deputy Inspector General in Baramullah range, his bullet-proof ambassador was attacked by over two dozen militants. Because his car was bullet-proof, according to reports, the militants had resorted to using universal machine guns which could pierce through the glass, instead of the usual AK-47s.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable was killed in the attack, while Vaid was seriously injured, to the point that doctors told Vaid that he won’t be able to use his right hand, since it had borne the brunt of the assault. A pellet was lodged in Vaid’s skull.

Vaid, recuperating in a hospital in Delhi, formed a camp base out of his hospital bed. He began giving orders to his junior officers, telling them to go out on the field, meet informers and carry out raids.

The 1999 attack was the fourth on the officer, but the only one which injured him gravely.

Vaid was also involved in taking back control of the maximum security Kot Bhalwal prison which, in 2006, witnessed rioting by prisoners after some militants, including three from Pakistan and one from Afghanistan, were transferred to another lock-up. The riots had injured 36 people, including 15 policemen. Vaid had supervised the operation against the militants, taking control of the prison after a seven-hour-long operation.

In 2016, after he took over as DGP during a time when the state was experiencing turmoil post-Burhan Wani's killing, Vaid had said his focus “will be to keep the flag of police flying high in the state”.

“I will ensure that no common man is harassed. My idea is to make police force more and more people friendly,” Vaid had said.

The fact that his removal came days after militants killed four policemen and abducted cops and their families from south Kashmir— one in every five policemen over the past three years has been recruited from the region — could be the administration’s way of implying that Vaid failed in his focus.

An attack on policemen and their families in Kashmir is symbolic, in that the J&K police is the second largest government recruiter in the state. According to a report by The Indian Express, the state’s police recruited 9,381 policemen from 22 districts in the last two years. The abduction of three police personnel and eight relatives of policemen on August 30 hit Vaid’s intention of making the police force people-friendly, and, according to the report, it has also affected the morale of people wanting to join the state's police force.

According to a report in Outlook, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was unhappy with Vaid not just because of the abductions but also because of his stance on the Kathua rape and murder case, in which the police was accused of destroying evidence and protecting suspects.

In a tweet on September 7, Vaid, who has amped up the state police’s social media presence, wished his best to the new DGP and stated that he was grateful for the support of the “J&K police, security agencies, and the people of J&K for their support and their faith in me”.