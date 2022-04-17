Former Japanese princess is a volunteer at famed New York museum

Mako Komuro had lost her royal status in Japan after marrying a commoner in 2021. After the wedding, she left the country for the United States and now volunteers at the famed New York city museum Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met), according to a report in The Japan Times.

Mako Komuro, who is equipped with an art history background, works with an exhibition comprising paintings inspired by Japanese Buddhist preacher Ippen.

Before her stint at the Met, Komuro worked at the University of Tokyo's University Museum.

The former Japanese princess got an art and cultural heritage degree from the International Christian University in Tokyo -- where her husband Kei Komuro was her classmate.

In 2012, she went on to study art history at the University of Edinburgh. After that, she enrolled at the University of Leicester for a master's course in museum and gallery studies, according to The Japan Times.

Komuro is the eldest daughter of Fumihito and Kiko, the crown prince and princess of Japan.

She and her fiancee had announced their plans to marry in 2017 but their wedding was postponed because of a financial scandal involving her to-be mother-in-law.

The couple finally tied the knot in 2021, amid intensely negative media coverage that caused the princess to develop a traumatic stress disorder, according to an AP report.

Komuro lost her royal status after the wedding. She also refused a dowry of 140 million yen ($1.23 million), becoming, since World War 2, the first member of the Japanese imperial family to not receive the sum while marrying a commoner.