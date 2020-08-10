Formation of 3-member committee a welcome step, all issues will be resolved: Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on August 10 said that interim party President Sonia Gandhi "heard all our concerns and the governance issues that we raised" and welcomed the formation of a three-member committee to look into issues raised by him.

"Sonia Gandhi heard all our concerns and the governance issues that we raised. Formation of the 3-member committee by the Congress interim President is a welcome step. I think all the issues will be resolved," he said.

Earlier, Pilot had met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and, according to a statement by senior party leader KC Venugopal, had expressed his grievances in detail.

After the meeting, Congress had said Pilot will "work in the interest" of the Congress and its government in Rajasthan.

"Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLAs and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," Venugopal said in the statement.

"For some time some MLAs were in Delhi. There were some issues which we wanted to highlight. I did that. I'd been saying since beginning that all these things were based on principle. I always thought these things are essential to be raised in party's interest," news agency ANI quoted Pilot as saying.

"Several things were said, I heard a lot of things. I was surprised by a few things that were said. We should always maintain restraint and humility. There is no place for personal malice in politics. We had formed a government in Rajasthan after five years of hard work," Pilot, who had rebelled along with 18 MLAs, said.

The development comes ahead of the August 14 Assembly session and a month after Pilot rebelled, along with 18 other MLAs, against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief.

Reports had earlier suggested that some of the rebel MLAs have also been in touch with the Congress leadership in the last few days.