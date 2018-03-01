App
Current Affairs
Feb 26, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forensic report reveals Sridevi died due to accidental drowning, traces of alcohol found in her blood

The actress’ body will be flown to India on Monday, her family said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The post-mortem report of actress Sridevi has revealed that the she died due to accidental drowning and ruled out foul play behind her death. The report mentions that traces of alcohol were found in her blood, UAE's Gulf News reported.

The 80s and 90s superstar was was declared dead on Saturday after a medical team failed to revive her. Sridevi was 54 years old.

Earlier reports stated that she had collapsed in the bathroom of hotel Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, where she was staying along with her family and was in the city to attend the wedding of her nephew, actor Mohit Marwah.

The actor’s body will be flown to India on Monday, her family said in a statement.

It could not be repatriated on Sunday as the final investigation report from the Dubai Police was not prepared until late evening.

Reliance Communications (RCom) Chairman Anil Ambani has reportedly offered to bring her remains home in his private jet.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri and Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul along with Indian Consulate representatives were coordinating with Dubai Police and other authorities concerned.

Uncertainty over when the body would arrive and numerous questions surrounding Sridevi's sudden death intensified on Monday.

Large crowds gathered around Boney and Sridevi's empty Lokhandwala home, while many celebrities visited Boney's brother, Anil Kapoor's residence to offer their condolences.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #Sridevi

