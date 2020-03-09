App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign Minister Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran

While the main purpose of the minister's visit is not yet known, there is speculation that he might meet families of the students stranded in Iran.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on a surprise visit to Kashmir on Monday and met the relatives of those people, including students, who are stranded in Iran, officials said.

They said the Union minister reached the valley on Monday morning on a surprise visit.

Jaishankar met the relatives at Kashmir International Convention Complex situated on the banks of Dal Lake here, they said.

The relatives of those stranded, who include students from the Union Territory and pilgrims in Qom, demanded that the Centre airlift them from Iran immediately, the officials said.

The Union minister had on Sunday said efforts were underway for the return of Indians from Iran.

"Efforts underway for return of Indian pilgrims in Qom #Iran. Screening process has started & follow up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. This is top priority & Embassy team @india_in_iran is fully engaged on this," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

"Our Emb @India_in_Iran continues to maintain close contact with Indian fishermen in #Iran. No case of #COVID19 reported among them. Ensuring that they have adequate supplies. Will continue to monitor their welfare," he said in another tweet.

The officials said the minister will visit the Passport Office, Srinagar located in Boulevard area of the city and the Passport Seva Kendra in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Kashmir #S Jaishankar

