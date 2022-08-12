Ford CEO's dig at Tesla as he talks about best-selling truck: 'Take that Elon Musk'

Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Ford's fully-electric pickup truck F-150 hit the market in May and soon, the demand for it skyrocketed. CEO Jim Farley is proud of the accomplishment and wants to make sure rival companies know that.

At an event on Wednesday, while announcing that his company was making a big investment in solar energy, Jim Farley took a dig at Tesla boss Elon Musk.

He drew a comparison between the Ford truck and Tesla's -- its main electric vehicles rival-- delayed Cybertruck

"We are really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few," Farley said. "And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the US."

"Take that Elon Musk," the Ford CEO added.

Musk's response to the comment? "Thanks, but I already have one." Some speculated that the Tesla boss had his personal Cybertruck.



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2022

Musk's Tesla had announced the futuristic Cybertruck in 2019. The company was scheduled to start producing it in 2021 but that deadline was pushed to mid-2023, The Verge website reported.

On the other hand, Ford's F-150 truck presently occupies the spot of the bestselling electric truck in the market. It has outsold the GMC Hummer and Rivian R1T, according to the website.