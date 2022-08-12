English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Ford CEO's dig at Tesla as he talks about best-selling truck: 'Take that Elon Musk'

    Ford's fully-electric pickup truck F-150 is a market hit while Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck is yet to go to production.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
    Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla boss Elon Musk.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla boss Elon Musk.


    Ford's fully-electric pickup truck F-150  hit the market in May and soon, the demand for it skyrocketed. CEO Jim Farley is proud of the accomplishment and wants to make sure rival companies know that.

    At an event on Wednesday, while announcing that his company was making a big investment in solar energy, Jim Farley took a dig at Tesla boss Elon Musk.

    He drew a comparison between the Ford truck and Tesla's -- its main electric vehicles rival-- delayed Cybertruck

    "We are really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few," Farley said. "And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the US."

    "Take that Elon Musk," the Ford CEO added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Musk's response to the comment? "Thanks, but I already have one." Some speculated that the Tesla boss had his personal Cybertruck.

     

    Musk's Tesla had announced the futuristic Cybertruck in 2019.  The company was scheduled to start producing it in 2021 but that deadline was pushed to mid-2023, The Verge website reported.

    On the other hand, Ford's F-150 truck presently occupies the spot of the bestselling electric truck in the market. It has outsold the GMC Hummer and Rivian R1T, according to the website.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Ford #Jim Farley #Tesla
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.