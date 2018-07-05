App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

For the love of vaastu: Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna makes a 342-km journey to office and back everyday

With no qualms about being called superstitious, Revanna consults his astrologer before doing anything important or auspicious

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna resides at his Holenarasipura home and travels daily to Vidhana Soudha to fulfil his official duties and obligations, covering a total distance of 342km every day to office and back— all for the love of vaastu.

Even when HD Revanna votes, he is famous for changing the direction of the electronic voting machine to achieve the 'right' result. When JP Bhawan, state headquarters of the Janata Dal (Secular), was being constructed, the PWD minister asked for demolishing a flight of stairs as it was 'not compliant with vaastu' rules.

As per a report by Bangalore Mirror, his daily schedule is no less surprising. His day starts at 5am, followed by pooja and visitors from 7-8 am. Then he proceeds from his Holenarsipura house, makes a few temple stops, has breakfast at Bellur Cross and reaches Vidhana Soudha at 11am. The day ends at 8.30pm, after which he leaves for Holenarsipur, reaching home only around 11pm.

With no qualms about being called superstitious, Revanna consults his astrologer before doing anything important. His decision to shift to Holenarsipura is also based on his Gujarat-based astrologers’ advice.

On an average, Revanna is known to visit at least six temples before 10am every day whenever he travels to Bengaluru. A PWD official said, “Nothing is done without consulting astrologers and reconfirming with the minister.”
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #HD Revanna #Trending News

