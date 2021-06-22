Focus on providing enough vaccines for youth: Manish Sisodia to Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday asked Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to focus on providing enough vaccines for the youth rather than "just abusing" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He was responding to Puri's tweet criticising Kejriwal over his Punjab visit and Delhi's pace of administering vaccines on Monday when more than 84 lakh people were inoculated across the country.

"On a day India vaccinated more than 84 lakh people, Delhi administered only 76,259 out of more than 11 lakh doses available. Why? Instead of focusing on health & welfare of people of Delhi, Kejriwal Ji is busy in Punjab searching for a Sikh CM face for his party" Puri tweeted.



Hardeep ji: pls focus on providing enough vaccines for the youth, rather than just abusing Arvind Kejriwal all the time. Central Govt’s vaccination flip-flops have created a crisis situation all over country. https://t.co/z6gSfpWQWK

Responding to it, Sisodia said: "Hardeep ji: pls focus on providing enough vaccines for the youth, rather than just abusing Arvind Kejriwal all the time. Central Govt's vaccination flip-flops have created a crisis situation all over the country."

Kejriwal, who was in Amritsar on Monday, announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls will be from the Sikh community.

According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 84 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for Covid vaccination came into effect.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that all citizens aged 18 and above will be vaccinated free of cost from June 21 with the central government distributing doses to states.