Floods, farmer suicides and pests: BJP bastion Vidarbha set to witness tough battle in Lok Sabha polls

Out of the 91 seats going to polls in the first phase of polling on April 11, seven belong to Maharashtra. These seven seats fall under the important Vidarbha region of the state.

Observers state that Vidarbha has gradually attained importance as the power centre of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister, hails from the region, as does Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

This is a shift from the Maratha-dominated politics of the state, which saw at least 10 chief ministers from the community.

The seats

The seven seats which will be going to polls during the first phase include Wardha (BJP), Ramtek (Shiv Sena), Nagpur (BJP), Bhandara-Gondiya (NCP), Gadchiroli-Chimur (BJP), Chandrapur (BJP) and Yavatmal-Washim (Shiv Sena).

During the 2014 polls, BJP had won the Bhandara-Gondiya seat. However, BJP MP Nana Patole resigned in 2017 and subsequently joined Congress.

Patole reportedly helped the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) win the ensuing bypoll.

The leaders

Congress has now fielded Patole as its candidate from Nagpur.

Patole is known as a giant killer, having won from Gondiya against NCP candidate Praful Patel in his backyard. This is significant, considering that this time around he is pitted against Gadkari, sitting MP from Nagpur.

Hansraj Ahir, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, also hails from the region. He will be contesting from Chandrapur against Congress' Suresh Dhanorkar, who was earlier a Shiv Sena legislator.

In Akola, which will vote in Phase Two on April 18, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) chief Prakash Ambedkar will be in contest with Congress' Hidayat Patel and BJP's Sanjay Dhotre.

Senior leaders in the state cabinet, including Fadnavis and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, also hail from Vidarbha.

The issues

Vidarbha has traditionally been known as a region troubled by drought resulting in farmer suicides.

While Chandrapur and Nagpur are more urban than the others, issues such as the 2018 flooding in Nagpur and unavailability of water in Chandrapur has affected both the urban as well as agrarian population.

In 2018, 1,297 of the total 2,244 farmer suicides in Maharashtra were from Vidarbha. In three years from 2015 to 2018, more than 2,000 farmers have committed suicide in the region.

While the state government blames previous governments for the distress, according to reports, it may become harder for the BJP-Sena candidates to convince people on the ground.

In the cotton-producing Bhandara-Gondiya and Yavatmal regions, farmers are facing pest attacks on cotton produce. This has hit their production, and while they had sought relief from the government, none was forthcoming, according to reports. This has also resulted in a number of farmers committing suicide in the region.

Apart from that, for the youth, non-payment of the Samaj Kalyan Scholarship, a feature of previous governments, is also an issue. There is also discontent with the way the government handled the Assistant Motor Vehicle exam. The exam was conducted and results were declared, but since the notification was wrong, the candidates selected were denied an appointment letter.

The BJP-Sena had swept through the region's 10 seats— the other two being Buldhana and Amravati— during the 2014 polls, but might find it tough to repeat the performance. However, locals believe that at least in Nagpur, it would be difficult to displace Gadkari from his 'Gad' (fort).