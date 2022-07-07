Flights disrupted due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. How to check updated flight status

People wade past a waterlogged road during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day. The deluge has led to waterlogged roads in several parts of the financial capital, disrupted public transport and delayed local train services on the Central line. Flights in and out of the city have also been impacted by the rain and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places on Thursday.



#6ETravelAdvisory: It's pouring in #Mumbai & #Kochi. Flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. Keep a track of your flight status https://t.co/dZbjXvftGD. For assistance DM us on Twitter/Facebook.

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 7, 2022

IndiGo was among the airlines that advised passengers flying to and out of Mumbai in Maharashtra and Kochi in Kerala to check their flight status. “Travel advisory: It’s pouring in Mumbai and Kochi. Flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport,” the airline wrote on Twitter, providing a link where passengers could track their flight status.

Vistara also announced that flight disruption would be likely due to bad weather in Mumbai. The airline urged flyers to check their updated flight status by visiting the Vistara website or sending an SMS on the number provided.



#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) in Mumbai Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://t.co/rWLTdCPpgg or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You — Vistara (@airvistara) July 5, 2022





#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly.

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 7, 2022

“Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected,” announced SpiceJet. The airline also provided flyers with a link through which they could check flight status.The island city (south Mumbai) received 82 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm downpour, respectively, a civic official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.