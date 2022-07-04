English
    First look of Akasa Air's crew uniform: 'Focus on employee comfort'

    Akasa Air, a low-cost carrier backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is preparing to take flight by the end of July.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    Akasa Air said the uniform reflected its "friendly and happy personality". (Image credit: Akasa Air)


    Low cost-carrier Akasa Air, expected to start flights by the end of July, has revealed the uniform that its crew will don.

    The uniform has a comfortable look. It is comprised of orange jackets, black trousers and sneakers that blend both the colours.

    Akasa Air said in a press note on July 4 that the uniform reflected its "friendly and happy personality". 

    "Akasa Air is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers, jackets, and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew," the airline added. "The uniform is inspired by the company’s core beliefs of employee centricity and sustainability." 

    Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had dropped a teaser of its crew's look just a day before.

    The video had drawn a response from Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor , who lauded the inclusion of sneakers in the crew's look.

    "Reminds me of the casual jeans and kurtis weekend uniform we had introduced at SpiceJet in 2014," Kapoor had said. "Casual and fun works well for LCC (low-cost carriers). Good an Indian LCC will have it now."

    Akasa Air is awaiting its Air Operator’s Permit. The airline received its first aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX, on June 21, which brought it closer to the step.

    The airline had received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 for starting flights.

    Akasa Air has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes for its fleet. Eighteen are scheduled to be delivered by March 2023 and the remaining 54 aircraft over the next four years.

