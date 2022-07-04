First look of Akasa Air's crew uniform: 'Focus on employee comfort'

Akasa Air said the uniform reflected its "friendly and happy personality". (Image credit: Akasa Air)

Low cost-carrier Akasa Air, expected to start flights by the end of July, has revealed the uniform that its crew will don.

The uniform has a comfortable look. It is comprised of orange jackets, black trousers and sneakers that blend both the colours.

Akasa Air said in a press note on July 4 that the uniform reflected its "friendly and happy personality".

"Akasa Air is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers, jackets, and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew," the airline added. "The uniform is inspired by the company’s core beliefs of employee centricity and sustainability."

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, had dropped a teaser of its crew's look just a day before.

The video had drawn a response from Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor , who lauded the inclusion of sneakers in the crew's look.