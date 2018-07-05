Firm asked to pay Rs 25,000 for failing to send limousine booked for the groom on wedding day

Q15. In 1938, Mercedes-Benz began production of the largest, most luxurious limousine in the world. A machine of frightening power and sinister beauty, the Grosser 770K Model 150 Offener Tourenwagen was 20 feet long, seven feet wide, and tipped the scales at 5 tons. Its supercharged, 230-horsepower engine propelled the beast to speeds over 100 m.p.h. It could withstand a landmine and had 13 secret compartments for firearms. Who owned this car?

A consumer court has ordered a travel company to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation for failing to send a limousine booked for the groom.

As reported by The Times of India, the incident occurred in Borsad town of Valsad district, Ahmedabad. Ghulam Rasul Vohra had booked a limousine with Anand’s N Limousine international for his son Shoeb’s wedding. He had paid the company Rs 5,000 to book the car, two weeks before wedding day. The total charge to rent a limousine for a day was Rs 24,000.

However, the travel company had kept the groom waiting for his ride on his wedding day and then never sent it.

Vohra demanded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh from the company for its deficient service, which led to his family’s ill-repute in the community.

As per the company’s statement, Vohra came to their office a week after booking the limousine and demanded cancellation and asked for refund. However, the company refused.

The court found substantial evidence against the company and ordered the company to furnish Rs 25, 000 to the victim for mental agony.