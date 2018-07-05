App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Firm asked to pay Rs 25,000 for failing to send limousine booked for the groom on wedding day

The travel company had kept the groom waiting for the car on his wedding day and then never sent it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A consumer court has ordered a travel company to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation for failing to send a limousine booked for the groom.

As reported by The Times of India, the incident occurred in Borsad town of Valsad district, Ahmedabad. Ghulam Rasul Vohra had booked a limousine with Anand’s N Limousine international for his son Shoeb’s wedding. He had paid the company Rs 5,000 to book the car, two weeks before wedding day. The total charge to rent a limousine for a day was Rs 24,000.

However, the travel company had kept the groom waiting for his ride on his wedding day and then never sent it.

Vohra demanded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh from the company for its deficient service, which led to his family’s ill-repute in the community.

As per the company’s statement, Vohra came to their office a week after booking the limousine and demanded cancellation and asked for refund. However, the company refused.

The court found substantial evidence against the company and ordered the company to furnish Rs 25, 000 to the victim for mental agony.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 10:28 pm

