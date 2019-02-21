App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Firing near Delhi's Akshardham Temple, two arrested

Akshardham Temple is a popular tourist spot in the national capital

Representative image
Gunshots were reported near the iconic Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on February 21, according to reports.

Quoting locals who witnessed the incident, News18 reported that the firing was reported during a police chase after a robbery attempt. The robbers had fired upon the police team, the news channel reported.

A police official was reportedly injured in the firing. Two accused have been arrested and the area around where the firing was reported has been cleared.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the details of the incident.

Akshardham Temple is a popular tourist spot in the national capital.

More details are awaited. 
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

