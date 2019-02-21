Firing near Delhi's Akshardham Temple, two arrested

Gunshots were reported near the iconic Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on February 21, according to reports.

Quoting locals who witnessed the incident, News18 reported that the firing was reported during a police chase after a robbery attempt. The robbers had fired upon the police team, the news channel reported.



#SpotVisuals: Robbers fire upon a police team in Pandav Nagar area near Akshardham Temple, Delhi. One person held. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fFPzxxKYPL

— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019

A police official was reportedly injured in the firing. Two accused have been arrested and the area around where the firing was reported has been cleared.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the details of the incident.

Akshardham Temple is a popular tourist spot in the national capital.

More details are awaited.