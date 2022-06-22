English
    Fire tears through Russian oil refinery near Ukrainian border

    Just 8 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, a section of Russia's Novoshakhtinsk refinery caught fire on Wednesday after drones were seen hovering above the oil refinery.

    Reuters
    June 22, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST
    A Rosneft oil depot on fire in Belgoro, Russia, after Ukrainian helicopters allegedly attacked it earlier this month. (AFP)

    A fire tore through part of Russia's Novoshakhtinsk refinery on Wednesday just 8 kilometres from the border with Ukraine after drones were spotted flying over the oil plant.

    Social media footage showed a drone flying towards the refinery before a large ball of flame and black smoke bellowed up into the summer sky.

    TASS citied an unidentified source in the local authorities as saying that one of the drones had crashed into a heat transfer unit at the refinery.

    Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports or the videos on social media. The plant's spokespersons could not be reached for immediate comment.

    The local emergency service said the blaze has been put out, Interfax news agency reported.

    No one was injured at the refinery which has an annual capacity of up to 7.5 million tonnes, the emergency service said.

    The plant is one of a few built in Russia in the past decades. It started operations in 2009.

    Russia was investigating the cause of a large fire that erupted in at an oil storage facility in the city of Bryansk 154 km (96 miles) northeast of the border with Ukraine in late April.

     
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #world
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 02:15 pm
