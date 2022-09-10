Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area, 4 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out in Prabhadevi area of Mumbai on September 10. A total of four fire vehicles have been rushed to the spot, reported news agency ANI.

The fire was confined to a power supply sub-station of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

Categorised as level-1 fire, the fire broke out around 14:54 hours at the Nagate Building, opposite Samana Press, Kamgar Nagar in New Prabhadevi road.

In a later development, it was known the the fire has been extinguished at 15:13 hours and no injuries were reported.

At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, he added.

Further details on the mishap are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a major fire broke out at Modi-Chemi Pharma company located in Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai area.

Taloja fire official informed that prima facie, the cause of fire seems to be due to short circuit. Fortunately, there was no casualty, as the company workers had immediately exited the factory.