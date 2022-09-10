English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area, 4 fire tenders rushed to spot

    In a later development, it was known the the fire has been extinguished at 15:13 hours and no injuries were reported

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
    A fire broke out in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

    A fire broke out in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

    A fire broke out in Prabhadevi area of Mumbai on September 10. A total of four fire vehicles have been rushed to the spot, reported news agency ANI.

    The fire was confined to a power supply sub-station of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

    Categorised as level-1 fire, the fire broke out around 14:54 hours at the Nagate Building, opposite Samana Press, Kamgar Nagar in New Prabhadevi road.

    In a later development, it was known the the fire has been extinguished at 15:13 hours and no injuries were reported.

    At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, he added.

    Close

    Further details on the mishap are awaited.

    Earlier on Thursday, a major fire broke out at Modi-Chemi Pharma company located in Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai area.

    Taloja fire official informed that prima facie, the cause of fire seems to be due to short circuit. Fortunately, there was no casualty, as the company workers had immediately exited the factory.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Fire #Mumbai fire
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 04:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.