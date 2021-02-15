Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Aarey Forest Colony

(Reuters)

A fire broke out in the forest area of Mumbai's Aarey forest colony on February 15.

As per ANI reports, fire tenders are present at the spot. The colony is located in Goregaon East.

Thus far no casualties have been reported.

It has also been reported that the fire had broken out somewhere around 2:40 pm. According to green activists numerous fires have been breaking out in the Aarey colony area over the last few weeks, Times of India reported.



Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.