MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Aarey Forest Colony

Fire tenders are present at the spot, the colony is located in Goregaon East.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
(Reuters)

(Reuters)


A fire broke out in the forest area of Mumbai's Aarey forest colony on February 15.

As per ANI reports, fire tenders are present at the spot.  The colony is located in Goregaon East.

Thus far no casualties have been reported.

It has also been reported that the fire had broken out somewhere around 2:40 pm. According to green activists numerous fires have been breaking out in the Aarey colony area over the last few weeks, Times of India reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aarey Forest #mumbai
first published: Feb 15, 2021 03:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.