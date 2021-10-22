MARKET NEWS

Fire breaks out in 60-storey Mumbai residential building

The fire erupted in the Avighna Park building on Currey Road, the official said.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
Source: ANI

A fire broke out in a 60-storey residential building in central Mumbai on Friday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire erupted on the 19th floor of the One Avighna Park building on Currey Road shortly before noon, the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

At least 12 fire engines and water tankers have reached the spot, the official said.

As per news agency ANI, one person who was injured in Mumbai high rise building fire succumbs to his injuries.

As per the Mumbai Fire Department, the person jumped from the 19th floor of the building.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also have reached the spot.

(With inputs from agencies)
