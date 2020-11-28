PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Fire breaks out at Oppo India factory, no casualties - police

No one was killed or injured in the fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined.

Reuters

A fire swept through a warehouse inside a factory compound owned by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on the outskirts of the Indian capital on Saturday, a senior police official said.

Ambulances and 19 fire trucks were rushed to the Oppo plant in Greater Noida after the fire broke out in the evening, Vishal Pandey, a senior police official in the area, told Reuters.

No one was killed or injured in the fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined, Pandey said, adding that the flames had largely been extinguished.

The extent of the damage is not known but the fire may cause more problems for Oppo, which was recently forced to import some of the smartphones manufactured at the site, as the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues impacted production from the facility.

Oppo did not reply to a request for comment.

BBK Electronics Corporation-owned Oppo also assembles Realme and OnePlus branded smartphones at this factory.

 
