Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS' operation theatre, 4 fire tenders on the spot

Moneycontrol News

A fire broke out at an operation theatre in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on March 24, according to news agency ANI.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to various reports.

According to Delhi Fire Department officials quoted by ANI, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital. No one is stranded inside the building, the news agency reported.

A call was received at 6.13 pm about the incident, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Chief Fire officer Atul Garg said.

Hospital sources said patients had to be shifted to another ward and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor of the building.

The electricity supply has been stopped in the building for now and short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, they said.

(This is a developing story)