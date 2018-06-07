Just after a week of "the most extensive restoration in its 115-year history" was completed, a huge fire broke out at the five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel in London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed that the fire had reached several floors but was extinguished quickly. About 36 hotel guests and 250 staff members were evacuated, according to a report published by BBC.

Considering the height of the fire, around 120 firefighters and 20 fire engines were sent to the 12-storey hotel in William Street, Knightsbridge. An LFB spokesperson said that the cause of the fire is yet unknown and firefighters might remain at the scene through the night. The ambulance service and Met Police were also at the location, although no injuries were reported.

Singer Robbie Williams was one of the guests in the hotel at the time the fire broke out. He described the incident and said, “I went on the balcony and looked up and there was just billows and billows of smoke. I came back in from the balcony and said, 'The hotel's on fire,' and then the next thing a knock at the door came and there was a bellboy there and they said, 'Get out'."

He and his wife, Ayda Field, ran down the external fire escape to safety. An unnamed hotel worker said, “The fire alarm started and everybody was told to get outside. Everything's fine but we don't know how it started yet.”

Recently, the hotel management had announced that the restoration work of the hotel was completed and that it was ‘designed to confirm this historic hotel's position as one of the best in the world’. The damage is yet to be assessed and the management has to rework to ensure that the hotel retains its past glory.