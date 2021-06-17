MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for spreading ''false information'' on allopathy

The case was filed on Wednesday night against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev based on a complaint filed by the Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav said.

PTI
June 17, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST

Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur have registered an FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading "false" information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of COVID-19, police official said on Thursday.

The case was filed on Wednesday night against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev based on a complaint filed by the Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav said.

Ramdev has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others of the IPC and provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. Chairman of Hospital Board IMA (CG) Dr Rakesh Gupta, IMA's Raipur President and Vikas Agrawal were among doctors who had earlier lodged the complaint.

As per the complaint, since over the last one year, Ramdev has been allegedly propagating false information and his threatening statements on social media against medicines being used by medical fraternity, Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other frontline organisations in treatment of coronavirus infection.

Close

Related stories

There are several videos of him on social media in which he had allegedly made such misleading remarks, it said.

At a time when doctors, paramedical staff and all branches of government and administration have been together battling COVID-19, Ramdev has been allegedly misleading people about established and approved treatment methods, the complaint said.

Ramdev's remarks on modern medical facilities and allopathy medicines, which have been curing over 90 percent of the patients, would put the lives of people in danger, it alleged.

"During the investigation of the complaint, it was found that his statements amount to violation of the notification of the Chhattisgarh government dated March 13 last year," the official said.

The notification states that no person/institution/organisation will use any print or electronic media for information regarding COVID-19 without prior permission of the state's Health Department.

This is to avoid spread of any rumour or unauthenticated information regarding COVID-19.
PTI
TAGS: #Baba Ramdev #Current Affairs #Health #India #Patanjali
first published: Jun 17, 2021 04:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.