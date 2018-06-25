FIR against former CM Siddaramaiah in land denotification case

Police in Mysuru today registered an FIR against former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and three others for their alleged involvement in a land denotification case.

"We have filed an FIR against four people, including Siddaramaiah, for denotifying a land under Laxmipuram police station limits," Mysuru Police Commissioner A S Subramanyeshwar Rao told PTI here.

The FIR was filed following a direction from a court in Mysuru, he said. The principal senior civil judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mysuru, had on June 18 had directed police to register criminal cases and file an FIR against Siddaramaiah and the three others.

The other three are former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairmen C Basave Gowda and D Dhruvakumar and incumbent MUDA Commissioner P S Kantharaju, Rao said. The FIR was filed under various sections of IPC including unlawful buying of property (169), cheating (420) and forgery (468), Rao added.

In his complaint, RTI activist N Gangaraju had charged Siddaramaiah and the officials of usurping government property and denotifying 30 guntas of land at Hinkal village near Mysuru. He alleged that the land was denotified at the behest of Siddaramaiah and in 1997, he had purchased 10 guntas illegally and built a house in 1998 before selling it when he was Deputy Chief Minister.