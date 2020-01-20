Finland company says it's preparing food 'out of thin air'. Here's how

Air and some help from water and electricity — that's all that is required for a team of scientists from Helsinki, Finland, to prepare an entirely new ingredient that, they claim, could revolutionize food production and save planet from climate change.

According to CNN, Solar Foods, a company based out of Helsinki, is developing a new natural source of protein called Solein. According to the company, while it does not have any discernible taste, and can be added to any snack or meal, it will have only a tiny carbon footprint.

According to Pasi Vainikka, the CEO of Solar Foods, disconnecting food production from agriculture is important to save the planet from climate change. The report states that agriculture is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases, and farming also uses up huge amounts of water.

Solein, according to the company, might be a solution to these problems because the company claims that the production of the Solein is 100 times more climate friendly than meat and 10 times better than plant-based proteins. Moreover, claims the company, it uses much less water.

According to the report, Solein is made by growing a microbe in liquid in a fermentation tank. The microbe eats hydrogen bubbles, carbon dioxide, nutrients and vitamins.

According to the report, hydrogen is made by the company by applying electricity to water, while the carbon dioxide is extracted from air— perhaps justifying the company's claim that is making "food out of thin air".

"You end up with a powder that is about 65 percent protein and carbs and fats," Vainikka said. The report states that this powder can then be added to things like bread and pasta.

The company, which was founded in 2017 and is made up of former scientists from Finland's national research institute, hopes to bring Solein to the market by 2021. However, for that, it needs to scale up to a major commercial product from the pilot plant that it is right now. Moreover, it will also need regulatory approval for human consumption, according to the report.

The company is also working with the European Space Agency to determine a way through which Solein can be used by astronauts while in orbit.