App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fincare Small Finance Bank aims Rs 10,000-crore loan book size by FY21

Fincare SFB was earlier known as Dish Microfin as an NBFC and it forayed into Delhi market by opening a branch here today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) aims to grow its loan book size to Rs 10,000 crore by 2020-21 and targets to gain 40 lakh customers by then, its managing director and chief executive Rajeev Yadav said today.

"Our FY'21 vision is to be a Rs 10,000 crore assets company and 4 million customers. We believe once we reach Rs 10,000 crore, we will have a reasonable mass of customers and size," Yadav said in an interaction.

Fincare SFB was earlier known as Dish Microfin as an NBFC and it forayed into Delhi market by opening a branch here today.

"So if we look at growth rate, this is a very healthy growth rate of the order to 60-70 percent for the next three years," he further said.

He said the bank wants to have its presence in at least top 80 cities of the country or to be covering at least 30 percent states.

Fincare started its SFB operations in July 2017, one of the ten entities that were granted RBI approval in 2015.

In the last one year since its launch, the bank has built a deposit base of over Rs 1,200 crore from institutional and retail customers and a loan portfolio of over Rs 2,700 crore.

As on date, Fincare has a total of 500 banking outlets across 10 states and 1 union territory.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 08:50 pm

tags #Business #Fincare Small Finance Bank

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.