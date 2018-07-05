App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

FIEO suggests steps to boost exports by $100 billion in next few years

An official statement said that government has been proactive in GST refunds through the refund fortnight organised in March and June.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Exporters body FIEO on Wednesday suggested several steps, including support for R&D, line of credit and interest subsidy benefits for increasing exports by $100 billion in the next few years. Recommending a four-pronged strategy, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said there is a need to focus on 124 champion products, product diversification and market retention for identified goods with a view to boost exports.

It also suggested efficient, integrated logistics; complete paperless online transactions; focus on handmade, organic products; interest subsidy benefits to services sector; smooth movement of professionals; and online refund of GST.

Talking about challenges in front of global trade, it said rapid rise in trade restrictive measures; volatility in currencies; political development in Iran, Russia and Middle East; duty advantage to competitors; and rigid approach of banks affecting the availability of credit.

These issues could hamper the country's exports significantly, FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said.

related news

He also said that cost of credit with interest rates moving northward and liquidity challenges emanating from delayed refunds would also have negative implications.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that government has been proactive in GST refunds through the refund fortnight organised in March and June.

"More than Rs 40,000 crore have been refunded so far. Refund processes are being streamlined further and made fully automated," it added.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 08:58 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.