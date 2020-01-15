App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ficci suggests formulation of national railway plan

The recommendations are part of a report prepared by Ficci's capital goods committee on opportunities for the industry with Indian Railways and metros.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Industry chamber Ficci has suggested the government to formulate a national railway plan and reform procurement policy and processes to facilitate industry participation in the rail sector. It has also recommended phased manufacturing programme, expansion of PPP (public-private partnership) model to newer areas, and closer collaboration with industry for absorption of technology.

The recommendations are part of a report prepared by Ficci's capital goods committee on opportunities for the industry with Indian Railways and metros.

The report highlighted various opportunities for capital goods sector under ambitious construction projects such as high-speed rail and dedicated freight corridors.

Close

It said railways will offer new manufacturing opportunities worth Rs 28,000 crore per year.

related news

The report enlisted 10 recommendations for policy makers to further facilitate industry participation in these opportunities.

"It include formulation of national railway plan, reforms in procurement policy and processes, strategic initiatives such as phased manufacturing program," it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #FICCI #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.