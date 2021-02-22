Female participation in workforce rises 17% in December 2020, shows EPFO data

Members exiting the EPFO stood at 2,94,765 in December, as against 5,13,653 in November 2020.

As many as 1,83,012 women joined the workforce in December 2020 - up 17 percent month-on-month, showed the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) payroll data.

Women participation in the workforce had seen a sharp increase in the month of September at 3,04,883, followed by a significant drop of 45 and 50 percent in October and November, respectively.

"Sectors like manufacturing, retail, e-Commerce, real estate, and engineering saw a major jump in hiring activity (during the month)," said Prashant Singh, Vice-President and Business Head- Compliance and Payroll Outsourcing, TeamLease Services.

The number of women who subscribed to the EPFO stood at 41,154 in April; 64,584 in May; 1,20,844 in June; 1,40,618 in July; 1,48,099 in August; 3,04,883 in September; 1,69,104 in October; and 1,51,630 in November.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data for December, 2020, also showed that the share of females in the workforce stood at approximately 23 percent.

In the previous months, the share of women enrollments to the EPFO stood in the range of 18-21 percent.

Further, the exits from the retirement fund body witnessed a sharp drop of 43 percent month-on-month in December 2020. Members exiting the EPFO is an indicator that members have lost jobs.

Since April, 2018, the EPFO has been releasing payroll data on the monthly basis, covering the period from 2017 September onwards.

The monthly EPFO payroll data is an indicator of the employment activity in the country.