App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Fed's Thomas Barkin says US interest rates need to rise further

He said there were rising concerns in the United States over tariffs, which US President Donald Trump has raised for imports from many countries, prompting higher retaliatory tariffs abroad for US exports

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US economy is strong enough to warrant further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday.

In a speech on the U.S. economy, Barkin argued that the Fed's benchmark interest rate was below normal levels, a suggestion that Fed's policy was still stimulating economic growth, which he said was solid.

"It is difficult to argue that lower than normal rates are appropriate when unemployment is low and inflation is effectively at the Feds target," Barkin said in prepared remarks in Roanoke, Virginia.

The US central bank kept interest rates unchanged last week but its statement pointed to strength in the economy and bolstered expectations it would raise borrowing costs in September. The Fed has been slowly raising interest rates since 2015.

Barkin, who has a vote this year on monetary policy, said the U.S. labor market appeared to be "very tight," although he noted wages were not rising very quickly for reasons still unclear. This could perhaps be due to slower growth in productivity at companies, he said.

He said there were rising concerns in the United States over tariffs, which U.S. President Donald Trump has raised for imports from many countries, prompting higher retaliatory tariffs abroad for U.S. exports.

"Certainly tariff concerns are making people more nervous than they did a few months ago," Barkin said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.