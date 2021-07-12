FDC launches Favipiravir oral suspension to treat COVID-19 in India

Favipravir has been widely used in treatment of COVID-19 patients. However, the DGHS recently dropped favipiravir and some other medicines from the COVID-19 treatment guidelines. (Representative image)

Pharma firm FDC Ltd on Monday said it has launched oral suspension of Favipiravir to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in the country.

This prescription-only Favenza oral suspension is currently available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across India, FDC said in a statement.

Convenient loading dosage of the oral suspension helps reduce dosage frequency, it added.

"With positive cases on the rise again, now is the time to provide healthcare warriors in our country with viable options in this continuous battle against this disease.

In order to combat COVID-19, we believe in offering best efficacy along with convenience to our patients and as such we have focused our efforts in making the process of COVID-19 treatment hassle-free," FDC Business Development & Commercial Excellence General Manager Mayank Tikkha said.