Farmers' strike to intensify from today: Groups to block milk, vegetable supplies to cities

Supplies of fruits and vegetables are likely to be hit in Maharashtra. The farmers’ strike, which was independently carried out by All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) since June 1, is likely to intensify from Thursday with the Akhil Bhartiya Kisaan Sabha (ABKS) and 11 other outfits holding a ‘raasta roko’ at various locations across the state, The Economic Times reports.

The groups are also planning to block supplies of farm produce including vegetables, fruits and milk to cities in order to press for their demands and have identified 35 locations across state highways where protests will be held.

"By intensification of the agitation, we mean to adopt methods like morcha, rasta roko, gherao and demonstrations till June 10. We will not forcefully stop anyone from selling their produce," said Ajit Navale, state general secretary, AIKS.

Navale said the transporters have instructed farmers to not harvest their perishable produce June 7 onwards. AIKS had carried out the long march of farmers from Nashik to Mumbai in March this year.

What are the farmers demanding?

The main demands of the agitating farmers include:

A complete loan waiver

Higher minimum support price (MSP) as recommended in the Swaminathan Commission report

Free power supply for pumps

Ethanol as an alternative fuel

Raising demands through peaceful means

ABKS has clarified that the protest will be a peaceful one, without any kind of violence. “Intensifying the protest doesn’t mean we are going to indulge in any kind of violence. No foodgrain will be thrown or milk spilled on streets. Our demonstration and raasto roko will be held in a democratic way,” said Nawale.

AIKS had gifted imported sugar, milk and tur to state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through government officials.

The CPI(M)-linked AIKS has called for a chakkajam on June 10.