Farmers’ protest | Work at 1,800 factories along Delhi-Haryana border affected

Due to the ongoing farmers’ stir against the Centre’s agricultural reforms, the movement of goods to industrial units located on the northern outskirts of Delhi have come to a screeching halt.

The ongoing farmers’ protest has affected work at nearly 1,800 factories located along the Delhi-Haryana border in the Greater Kundli Industrial Area, according to an India Today report.

There are hundreds of cold storages and industrial units in the Greater Kundli Industrial Area, located on the outskirts of north Delhi.

Due to the ongoing farmers’ stir against the Centre’s agricultural reforms, the movement of goods to these facilities have come to a screeching halt . Road blockades and police barricades have made it impossible to ensure the movement of goods to this area.

Ritesh Bajaj, the president of the Kundli Industrial Association, who also owns a dry fruit business in the area, said: “Goods are rotting in the cold storages. We import walnuts, almonds, figs and dry grapes, but they have a shelf life.”

Another businessman who owns a steel unit in the area has complained of pending orders. Goods are ready to be dispatched, but he is unable to send it to his clients because of the road blockades.

The farmers’ protest has affected workers too as commuting to the units has been difficult. Factory owners have now let them report to work on alternate days.

If this situation prevails any longer, the lives of 25,000 industrial workers are expected to be affected. Factory owners have pointed out that they need at least one road to be opened so that they can resume business.