Farmers' Protest Won't Be Limited To Delhi If Centre Doesn't Act With Maturity, Warns Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and former Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar said on December 6 that the Bahratiya Janata Party government at the Centre should act with maturity and take cognizance of the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Speaking about the mass agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws that entered its tenth day on December 6, Sharad Pawar said: “Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are providing rice and wheat on a large scale. India is exporting food grains to 13 countries in which Punjab and Haryana are playing a big role. If farmers of Punjab and Haryana are protesting, the government should take cognizance but unfortunately, that is not happening.”

He added: “If this will be the case, this (farmers’ protest) will not be limited to Delhi and everybody will support the farmers soon. So, it is time that the government acts with maturity.”

The agitating farmers have held several rounds of talks with the Centre, but all the meets have so far remained inconclusive. While the BJP government wants to reach a middle ground and amend the existing laws accordingly, the protesters have refused to accept anything short of complete withdrawal of the three farm laws.

The three contentious laws that farmers have been protesting against in Delhi are -- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

With agency inputs