Farmers' protest : What are the key demands and what could be negotiated

The Centre has invited farmer union leaders for talks today, instead of earlier scheduled December 3 as thousands of farmers stay put at Delhi borders on the sixth day of their protest against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to lead the Centre in its talks with farmers. Singh is meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at BJP chief JP Nadda’s house before the meeting scheduled at 3 pm, news agency ANI reported. This is second meeting of the BJP leaders in last two days amid the farmers’ protests

The three farm laws the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, enacted in September, were projected by the Narendra Modi government as long-due reforms in the agriculture sector. But the anger among farmers, particularly in Congress-ruled Punjab and neighbouring Haryana, has been simmering since the enactment.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on farmers' protest

The Pubjab farmers blocked the railway tracks in the state for nearly two months before heading to Delhi for the protest as part of ‘Delhi Chalo’ march which reached the borders of the national capital braving water cannons, tear gas and barricades of the Haryana police.

The key demands

Though the farmers have expressed objection to all the three farm laws, there main problem, essentially, is about the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act or the FPTC Act and its provisions that they fear will weaken the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis. The farmers are also unhappy with the removal of guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), which they say will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Farmers fear that with the virtual disbanding of the mandi system, they will not get an assured price for their crops and the arthiyas -- commission agents who also pitch in with loans for them -- will be out of business, a report in PTI said.

Read: 'Delhi Chalo' explainer: What the farmers' protest is all about

Upset by the government's decision to invite only 32 union leaders for discussion, the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Delhi has decided to skip the meeting.

"There are more than 500 groups of farmers in the country, but the government has invited only 32 groups for talks. We won't be going for talks till all groups are called," Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Joint Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said.

What could be negotiated?

The government is likely to get the farmers to drop the demand on repealing all the three laws when the two sides sit for the talks. The demand of making MSP a legal right would be impossible to meet for the government, even if the three laws were to be repealed, a report in Indian Expess said.

While the government would in no way amend the laws, it may, however, constitute a committee to address the farmer’s concern, many other reports suggested. The Print news website quoted a source saying that everything will, however, depend on the talks.

Explained | Why are Punjab farmers marching to Delhi?

The government has so far blamed political opponents for misleading farmers. In his address in Varanasi on November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reiteration his government’s commitment to the farmers’ welfare, lashed out at the opposition for ‘confusing’ the community.

Minister Tomar was quoted by news agency ANI saying that when farm laws were brought, they caused some "misconception” among farmers.

"We held two rounds of talks with farmer leaders - on Oct 14 and Nov 13. At that time too we had urged them to not go for agitation and that the government is ready for talks," he said.