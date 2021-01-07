Farmers' Protest: Tractor march on Delhi borders today, traffic diversions on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new agri farm laws scrapped.

The protesting farmers on Delhi borders demanding repeal of three agri-reform laws will carry out a tractor march on expressways surrounding the capital on January 7, a day before the eight round of talks between farmers’ unions and the government.

The farmers said they would not enter Delhi and instead converge on the eastern and western peripheral expressways. The rally, they said, will start from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and go to Palwal in Haryana and then return on the same route.

"It has been seven months since the new laws came into force and the government has held seven rounds of talks with farmers since then, but it has not listened to seven words of farmers, which are - we want repeal of the farm laws," said Swaraj Abhiyan President Yogendra Yadav.

The rally was planned for January 6 but was deferred by a day due to bad weather. This will be a rehearsal of a bigger rally planned for Republic Day, farmers' leaders said.

Thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for more than a month, demanding repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices for their crops.

Farmers’ representatives have had seven round of talks with the government so far and two of the four demands have been met with. The farmers, however, insist that the protest would continue unless the farm laws are repealed, their main demand.

Last week, farmers threatened that, if their demands were not met, they would march in their tractors at Rajpath during the Republic Day parade.

Farm leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu told the media that hundreds of tractors will march on January 7 from Singhu and Tikri borders to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal or Western Expressway starting 11 am. Women drivers are expected to lead a part of the rally representing the farmers from Haryana.

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have announced to enforce some traffic diversions on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal or Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a 135-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

A police statement said that vehicles will not be allowed to get on the eastern peripheral expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa cut towards Palwal from 12pm to 3pm. Also, vehicles won’t be allowed on the expressway from Sirsa cut and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat from 2pm to 5pm, the statement said.

The Haryana police has also given a go-ahead for the march on the Western Peripheral or the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. Police expect at least 2500 tractors hitting the road.

The seventh round of talks between the government and farmers' unions on January 4 hit a deadlock over repealing of the three agri-reform laws and minimum support price (MSP) for procurement.

While the government reiterated that it was ready for clause-by-clause discussion on the laws, the farmers' union leaders were adamant on their demand of repealing all the three laws, which they said was the main reason for the protests that started in November last year. The government, however, said it was hopeful of a solution soon. The next round of meetings will be held on January 8.