Farmers’ Protest: Seven Borders Sealed, What It Means For Delhi

The farmers' protests along Delhi borders entered twelfth straight day on December 7, as several rounds of talks between the government and the farmers’ union leaders have failed.

The protesting farmers are adamant that their agitation will continue until all three farm laws are repealed. The traffic remains affected with authorities advising people to take alternate routes.

The protest has forced closure of seven borders connecting Delhi with adjoining towns Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The farmer unions have given a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8 even as the next round of talks between the government and union leaders is scheduled on December 9.

Seven borders included NH-44 sealed

The seven borders that remain closed due to farmers’ protest are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Jharoda and Chilla affecting the traffic movement. The first six of these borders connect Delhi with Haryana. Chilla border connects Delhi Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar, Mathura, Agra and Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh.

NH-44 (Singhu border) that connects Delhi with Panipat in Haryana is closed on both sides. The commuters have been advised to use alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders.

The Tikri border on NH-9 that connects Delhi with Rohtak, and Jharoda borders are closed for any traffic movement. Hence Badusarai border is open only for cars and two wheelers while Jhatikara border is open only for two- wheeler traffic.

The Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Gurugram traffic

The authorities are yet to completely close the Noida-Delhi and Gurugram-Delhi borders. A decision on closing these borders will be taken after talks with farmers, a police spokesperson said.

The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi near Noida gate. People have been advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use the DND flyover, instead. Since main link road is closed, the commuters take alternate routes along Kalindi Kunj, DND, New Ashok Nagar, etc. to travel between the two cities.

NH-24 closed for Ghaziabad-Delhi traffic

The Gazipur border on NH 24 is also closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Commuters have been advised to avoid National Highway 24 for coming to Delhi and instead use Apsara/Bhopra/DND towards Delhi

More roads to be blocked due to Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Farmers’ unions have appealed to their supporters outside Delhi to block highways across the country for the scheduled Bharat Bandh on December 8. The farmers’ unions said that ‘chakka jams’ will be carried out on the streets and borders of Delhi till 3 PM on Tuesday. Police said that they will decide whether to shut borders connecting Delhi with Gurugram or not after meetings with farmers.

The two lifeline Expressways

The Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, aimed at reducing air pollution, have become the virtual lifeline for commuters to exit and enter Delhi-NCR from north India.

The two expressways are now virtually the only route to northern India from Delhi-NCR with farmers blocking the Singhu border on National Highway-44, the Tikri border on NH-9 that leads to Rohtak and the Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Saboli borders.