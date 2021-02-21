MARKET NEWS

February 21, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 88th day today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 88th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020. The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP)
system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for the 18 months. On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes. The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.
  • February 21, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Modi like 'ahankari raja' from old stories, Priyanka tells farmers at 'mahapanchayat'

    Likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the character of an arrogant king, ahankari raja, from stories of yore, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said he is unable to understand that the 'jawan' who has kept the country safe is also the son of a farmer. Addressing a "kisan mahapanchayat" attended by thousands of people in Muzaffarnagar, the Congress leader attacked the prime minister on a range of issues, including the price of diesel, and alleged that he did not listen to farmers demanding a rollback of the agri laws because his politics were aimed only at himself and his billionaire friends.

  • February 21, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | BJP leader and National In-charge of Social Media for the BJP Mahila Morcha, Priti Gandhi on Twitter

  • February 21, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are camping at the border points of Delhi including at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and have been demanding the Centre scrap the farm laws and ensure legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) purchase of crops. The stalemate over the issue continues despite 11 rounds of talks between farmer leaders and the Central government.

  • February 21, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) for nearly three months now against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September 2020.

  • February 21, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Kejriwal to meet protesting farmers at lunch, agri laws to be discussed: Sources

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will host protesting farmer leaders at a lunch at the Vidhan Sabha in Delhi today afternoon where he will discuss with them the three contentious Central agricultural laws and other related issues, reported news agency PTI citing government sources. However, the government as well as AAP leaders were tight-lipped about the names of the union leaders invited for the meeting. Farmer leader Darshan Pal said they had not received any invitation from the Delhi government till Saturday evening.

  • February 21, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Implementation of farm laws will increase food prices: Chaduni

    Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni has said that food prices will increase like that of fuel if the Centre's farm laws are implemented in the country. Describing the farmers' agitation against the Centre's laws as a dharma yudh, the Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief exhorted all sections of society to be part of the movement. Chaduni was among several farmer leaders who addressed the first "kisan mahapanchayat" held in Chandigarh. The event was orgainsed by the Naujwan Kisan Ekta. (PTI)

  • February 21, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Disha Ravi was arrested in Bengaluru by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police for allegedly creating the toolkit and was brought to Delhi. She was booked on sedition and other charges. Opposing Ravi's bail plea, the police alleged that she was preparing the toolkit with those advocating Khalistan. It alleged that Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, emails and other evidence and was aware of legal action that she could face. (PTI)

  • February 21, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Disha Ravi's bail plea: Court to pronounce order on Tuesday

    If highlighting farmers' protest globally is sedition, then she is "better in jail", activist Disha Ravi told a Delhi court which yesterday reserved for February 23 its order on her bail plea in the toolkit case after police alleged that she was part of a plan to instigate violence in India and had deleted "evidence" like emails. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana posed some scathing questions to the probe agency during the hearing on Ravi's plea, asking it if it was only acting on "surmises, inferences, and conjectures" and questioned how the toolkit was connected to the violence during the farmers' march. (PTI)

  • February 21, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farmer, son commit suicide over farm laws, debt

    A debt-ridden farmer and his son allegedly committed suicide at a village in Hoshiarpur, mentioning in a note that they were upset over the Centre's farm laws and the state government's failure to waive their loans. Jagtar Singh (70) and his son Kirpal Singh (42) were found dead at their residence in Muhadipur village yesterday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Munish Kumar said. They had consumed a poisonous substance, police said. In a suicide note recovered from their residence, they wrote that they were taking the extreme step because of debt, accusing the Congress government in Punjab of not honouring its promise of waiving their farm loans. They further mentioned in the note that they were distressed as the Centre did not repeal the new farm laws. (PTI)

  • February 21, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | At least 26 detained at rally against farm laws in Yavatmal

    At least 26 workers of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) were detained yesterday, as they reached Azad Maidan in Yavatmal city of eastern Maharashtra to protest against the Centre's new farm laws without permission from the district administration. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who was scheduled to hold a 'Maha Panchayat' at the venue, cancelled his visit. The Yavatmal district administration had denied permission twice to hold the rally at Azad Maidan in light of COVID-19 restrictions. (PTI)

  • February 21, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | At Niti Aayog meeting, Punjab CM raises farm laws, COVID-19 vaccination, GST compensation

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure urgent resolution to the ongoing farmers' "unrest", and an early release of the state's pending GST compensation. Farmers have been protesting against the three new Central agricultural laws enacted in September last year, and demanding they be repealed. (PTI)

