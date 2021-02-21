Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly today

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Modi like 'ahankari raja' from old stories, Priyanka tells farmers at 'mahapanchayat'
Likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the character of an arrogant king, ahankari raja, from stories of yore, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said he is unable to understand that the 'jawan' who has kept the country safe is also the son of a farmer. Addressing a "kisan mahapanchayat" attended by thousands of people in Muzaffarnagar, the Congress leader attacked the prime minister on a range of issues, including the price of diesel, and alleged that he did not listen to farmers demanding a rollback of the agri laws because his politics were aimed only at himself and his billionaire friends.