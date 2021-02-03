Farmers’ protest | India’s reputation taken a ‘massive hit’, says Rahul Gandhi after Rihanna, Greta tweet

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on February 3 that India’s reputation has taken a “massive hit” and the country’s biggest strength -- its soft power -- has been “shattered” by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its fringe group -- the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Rahul’s comments come after environment activist Greta Thunberg and Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna posted tweets in support of the farmers agitating against the agriculture reforms introduced by the Centre.



We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Addressing the media, the Congress leader said that the farmers’ issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and the government needs to listen to them.

When asked if India’s image at the international level has been hampered due to the barricading along Delhi border protest sites, Rahul Gandhi said: “Absolutely the reputation of India has taken a massive hit. Not only on how we are treating our farmers, but on how we treat our people, how we treat journalists.”

“Our biggest strength, you can call it soft power, has been shattered by the BJP-RSS, their mindset,” he added.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said: “My constant request to the Prime Minister is ‘do your job’. Your job is not to sell this country to one percent of the population, your job is to protect the farmers who are standing outside (Delhi). Go hold their hand, give them a hug and tell them ‘what is it that I can do for you’.”

