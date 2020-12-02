PlusFinancial Times
Farmers' protest | Home Minister Amit Shah to meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on December 3

Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 09:51 PM IST








Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on December 3, as the Centre gets ready to hold second round of talks with protesting farmers.


The meeting is expected to take place in the morning, before the Centre holds another round of talks with farmers' bodies. The Deecember third meeting with the protesting farmers will be the fourth round of talks and it will be crucial as farmers have warned this will be the last chance the Centre gets to reform the new farm laws.

Tomorrow's meeting with farmer organisations will be the fourth -- the last one had failed with the farmers turning down the Centre's proposal of a special committee to thrash out the differences over the farm laws.

 










(This is a developing story, please check again for updates)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 2, 2020 09:51 pm

