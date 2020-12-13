PlusFinancial Times
Farmers’ protest | Government to fix date for next meeting with protesting farmers soon: Union Minister Kailash Choudhary

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2020 / 10:36 PM IST
MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary

At a time when farmers are set to intensify their protest against the agricultural reforms introduced by the Centre, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary has assured that the government will decide on a date for the next meet soon.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Kailash Choudhary said on December 13: “The meeting will be called soon. We are ready for discussion, but the date has not been finalised yet.”

He also said the government will look towards finding solutions to end the deadlock and have full confidence that the issues will be resolved in the next meeting.

According to Choudhary, senior ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Singh Tomar are currently discussing the matter.

The first five rounds of talks between the Centre and the representatives of 40 farmer unions remained futile, while the sixth meet was cancelled as farmer leaders rejected BJP’s proposal to amend certain provisions of the farm laws.

Though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has stated that it is ready for a discussion anytime, the farmer unions have asserted they would attend further talks only if the farm reform laws are repealed.

With PTI inputs
