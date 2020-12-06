Farmers' Protest | Farm Laws Cannot Be Repealed, Amendments Can Be Made 'If Necessary': MoS Agriculture

MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary

The three new farm laws passed by the Centre -- the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – cannot be repealed, Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said on December 6.

Reiterating the stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre on the three laws, the minister said they are in favour of the farmers. He added that the government is, however, ready to make amends to the Acts to pacify the agitating farmers.

News agency ANI quoted Choudhary as saying: “These laws passed by the government will give freedom to farmers. We always said farmers should have the right to sell their crop wherever they want. Even Swaminathan Commission’s report recommends that. I do not think the laws should be repealed. If necessary, some amendments to the Acts will be made to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands.”

Reassuring farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) system for crops will continue, the MoS Agriculture said: “I think the Congress government in different states and also the party in opposition is trying to instigate farmers. Nation’s farmers are in favour of these laws, but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire.”

He then claimed that “real farmers”, who are working in the fields are “not bothered' by the three laws”, and the agitators were allegedly “lured” for “political benefits”.

Choudhary added: “I have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and farmers. I am sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country. These laws have provided the freedom to them. I don’t think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it. I think farmers should think how this is being politicised and not get lured by the ones who are trying to score political benefits.”