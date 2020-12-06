Farmers’ Protest | Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 1 Crore To Buy Winter Wear For Protesting Farmers

Diljit Dosanjh at Singhu border

After turning up unceremoniously at the farmers’ protest site near Delhi border on December 5, the actor/ singer who has locked horns with motormouth Kangana Ranaut over this raging issue, has donated Rs 1 crore to help the protestors. Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly donated the huge amount to purchase warm winter clothes for the protesting farmers without making “a big deal” out of it.

No one would have probably known about the silent good deed had Punjabi singer Singga not taken to Instagram to reveal that the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor has made the generous donation to provide some comfort to the farmers who are spending their days on the streets in the harsh Delhi winters. Singga wrote: “Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You did not post about it. Nowadays people can’t shut up after donating Rs 10.”

After reaching Singhu border on December 5, Diljit Dosanjh had said: “We have only one request to the Centre -- please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully, and the entire country is supporting the farmers now.”

Farmers have been staging peaceful, sit-in protests in Delhi seeking the withdrawal of the three farm laws that were recently introduced by the Centre. The BJP government at the Centre has held several rounds of talks with the protesting farmers to reach a consensus, but every meeting has remained unsuccessful thus far. While the Centre is looking to amend the laws to accommodate the demands of the farmers, the latter have refused to accept anything short of a complete withdrawal.

He had further said: “Farmers have created history; this history will be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues should not be diverted by anyone.”