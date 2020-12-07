Farmers’ Protest Could Have Been Handled In A Better Way, Parkash Singh Badal Tells PM Modi

Parkash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7 that the ongoing farmers’ agitation could have been dealt with better.



Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal writes to PM Modi saying, "I'm deeply worried about ongoing farmers’ crisis. It seems to me that issue could've been dealt with better if govt had paid greater attention to honest feedback on what farmers really thought of govt’s initiatives." pic.twitter.com/YjzZzpp7iL

Writing a letter to the prime minister, he said: “I am deeply worried about the ongoing farmers’ crisis. It seems to me that issue could have been dealt with better had the government paid greater attention to honest feedback on what farmers really thought of the Centre’s initiatives.”The 92-year-old SAD leader had returned his Padma Vibhushan last week in a show of solidarity with the protesting farmers opposing the three new farm laws introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

Returning the second-highest civilian award of the country, the former Union minister told President Ram Nath Kovind that he took this decision to protest againsgt the “shocking indifference and contempt” with which the Centre treated the “peaceful and democratic agitation”.

He had added: "Today, when even the survival of the farmers - because of whom I am who I am - has lost more than his honour, I see no point in holding on to the Padma Vibhushan honour. I have decided to return this honour in protest against the government’s betrayal of the farmers on the three Acts in question."

Earlier, in September, Shiromani Akali Dal, which is among the oldest allies of the BJP, had pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance over the passage of the agriculture reform bills.